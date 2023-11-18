Portes Ouvertes en Madiran, au Domaine Dou Bernès Lieu-dit Curon Aydie, 18 novembre 2023, Aydie.

Aydie,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

A partir de 10h : dégustation de Madiran et Pacherenc du Vic-Bilh, visite du chai et exposition de vieux véhicules..

Lieu-dit Curon

Aydie 64330 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



From 10 am: tasting of Madiran and Pacherenc du Vic-Bilh, visit of the cellar and exhibition of old vehicles.

A partir de las 10:00 horas: degustación de Madiran y Pacherenc du Vic-Bilh, visita de la bodega y exposición de vehículos antiguos.

Ab 10 Uhr: Verkostung von Madiran und Pacherenc du Vic-Bilh, Besichtigung des Weinkellers und Ausstellung alter Fahrzeuge.

