COUPE DU MONDE DE RUGBY 2023 – LES 1/4 DE FINALE À CAPITOUL Lieu-dit Capitoul Narbonne
Narbonne,Aude
Vivez les quarts de finale avec le Château Capitoul !
Diffusion des match sur grand écran, avec carte spéciale de tapas, bières et cocktails !
SAMEDI 14 OCTOBRE
•17h : Pays de Galles / Argentine
• 21h : Irlande / Nouvelle-Zélande
DIMANCHE 15 OCTOBRE
• 17h : Angleterre / Fidji.
Lieu-dit Capitoul
Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie
Experience the quarter-finals with Château Capitoul!
The matches will be shown on the big screen, with a special menu of tapas, beers and cocktails!
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14TH
?5pm: Wales / Argentina
? 9pm: Ireland / New Zealand
SUNDAY OCTOBER 15TH
? 5pm: England / Fiji
¡Viva los cuartos de final con Château Capitoul!
Los partidos se retransmitirán en pantalla grande, con un menú especial de tapas, cervezas y cócteles
SÁBADO 14 DE OCTUBRE
? 17:00 h: Gales-Argentina
? 21:00 h: Irlanda – Nueva Zelanda
DOMINGO 15 OCTUBRE
? 17:00: Inglaterra – Fiyi
Erleben Sie die Viertelfinalspiele mit dem Château Capitoul!
Übertragung der Spiele auf Großbildschirmen, dazu eine spezielle Karte mit Tapas, Bier und Cocktails!
SAMSTAG, 14. OKTOBER
?17 Uhr: Wales / Argentinien
? 21 Uhr: Irland / Neuseeland
SONNTAG, 15. OKTOBER
? 17h: England / Fidschi
