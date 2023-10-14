COUPE DU MONDE DE RUGBY 2023 – LES 1/4 DE FINALE À CAPITOUL Lieu-dit Capitoul Narbonne, 14 octobre 2023, Narbonne.

Narbonne,Aude

Vivez les quarts de finale avec le Château Capitoul !

Diffusion des match sur grand écran, avec carte spéciale de tapas, bières et cocktails !

SAMEDI 14 OCTOBRE

•17h : Pays de Galles / Argentine

• 21h : Irlande / Nouvelle-Zélande

.

DIMANCHE 15 OCTOBRE

• 17h : Angleterre / Fidji.

2023-10-14 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 . .

Lieu-dit Capitoul

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



Experience the quarter-finals with Château Capitoul!

The matches will be shown on the big screen, with a special menu of tapas, beers and cocktails!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14TH

?5pm: Wales / Argentina

? 9pm: Ireland / New Zealand

.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 15TH

? 5pm: England / Fiji

¡Viva los cuartos de final con Château Capitoul!

Los partidos se retransmitirán en pantalla grande, con un menú especial de tapas, cervezas y cócteles

SÁBADO 14 DE OCTUBRE

? 17:00 h: Gales-Argentina

? 21:00 h: Irlanda – Nueva Zelanda

.

DOMINGO 15 OCTUBRE

? 17:00: Inglaterra – Fiyi

Erleben Sie die Viertelfinalspiele mit dem Château Capitoul!

Übertragung der Spiele auf Großbildschirmen, dazu eine spezielle Karte mit Tapas, Bier und Cocktails!

SAMSTAG, 14. OKTOBER

?17 Uhr: Wales / Argentinien

? 21 Uhr: Irland / Neuseeland

.

SONNTAG, 15. OKTOBER

? 17h: England / Fidschi

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Côte du Midi