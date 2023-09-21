COUPE DU MONDE DE RUGBY 2023 – FRANCE / NAMIBIE Lieu-dit Capitoul Narbonne, 21 septembre 2023, Narbonne.

Narbonne,Aude

Venez soutenir les bleus pour leur premier match contre la Namibie !

Diffusion du match sur grand écran, avec carte spéciale de tapas, bières et cocktails !.

2023-09-21 19:00:00 fin : 2023-09-21 . .

Lieu-dit Capitoul

Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie



Come and support the Blues in their first match against Namibia!

The match will be shown on the big screen, with a special menu of tapas, beers and cocktails!

¡Ven a apoyar a los azules en su primer partido contra Namibia!

El partido se retransmitirá en pantalla grande, ¡con un menú especial de tapas, cervezas y cócteles!

Unterstützen Sie die « Bleus » bei ihrem ersten Spiel gegen Namibia!

Übertragung des Spiels auf Großbildleinwand, dazu eine spezielle Karte mit Tapas, Bier und Cocktails!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-13 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Côte du Midi