COUPE DU MONDE DE RUGBY 2023 – FRANCE / NAMIBIE Lieu-dit Capitoul Narbonne, 21 septembre 2023, Narbonne.
Narbonne,Aude
Venez soutenir les bleus pour leur premier match contre la Namibie !
Diffusion du match sur grand écran, avec carte spéciale de tapas, bières et cocktails !.
2023-09-21 19:00:00
Lieu-dit Capitoul
Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie
Come and support the Blues in their first match against Namibia!
The match will be shown on the big screen, with a special menu of tapas, beers and cocktails!
¡Ven a apoyar a los azules en su primer partido contra Namibia!
El partido se retransmitirá en pantalla grande, ¡con un menú especial de tapas, cervezas y cócteles!
Unterstützen Sie die « Bleus » bei ihrem ersten Spiel gegen Namibia!
Übertragung des Spiels auf Großbildleinwand, dazu eine spezielle Karte mit Tapas, Bier und Cocktails!
