Visite guidée entre terre et mer

Sainte-Maxime,Var

Venez à la découverte de la fameuse Pointe des Sardinaux, un environnement à part entière….

2023-10-23 14:30:00

Lieu de RDV à l’entrée du Parc des Sardinaux

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Les Sardinaux, a peninsula by natural means, is an island unto itself.



You may see land and marine vegetation, shellfish, and crustaceans in this accurate depiction of the coastal world on a human size. You won’t believe your eyes when you realize that you can actually walk on water as you stroll down this spit of land!



Additionally, you’ll find historic ruins, including a Roman fishpond that is well-hidden.



Kids and parents both benefit from the experience.



Booking is necessary.

Guided tour in French

Venga a descubrir la famosa Pointe des Sardinaux, un entorno…

Entdecken Sie die berühmte Pointe des Sardinaux, eine ganz eigene Umgebung…

