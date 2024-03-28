Mouton noir Lieu à déterminer Bayonne, 28 mars 2024, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Théâtre – Cirque – À voir en tribu – Indiscipliné, à partir de 6 ans

Durée : environ 40 min

Le spectacle Mouton noir, c’est d’abord une belle histoire. Celle de Paul Molina, un jeune artiste qui s’ignorait jusqu’à peu, joueur de football freestyle, propulsé sur scène pour y présenter ses prouesses techniques. De sa rencontre avec le directeur de la Scène nationale de Châteauroux va naître une création circassienne chorégraphiée par Wilmer Marquez. Avec Mouton noir, Paul Molina propose un échange entre sa passion et l’univers du cirque et crée un lien fort avec les jeunes adultes et les adolescents..

Lieu à déterminer

Theater – Circus – For groups – Indisciplined, from 6 years upwards

Running time: approx. 40 min

Mouton noir is first and foremost a beautiful story. It’s the story of Paul Molina, a young artist who didn’t know he was a freestyle soccer player until he was thrust onto the stage to showcase his technical prowess. His encounter with the director of the Scène nationale de Châteauroux gave rise to a circus creation choreographed by Wilmer Marquez. With Mouton noir, Paul Molina offers an exchange between his passion and the world of the circus, creating a strong link with young adults and teenagers.

Teatro – Circo – Para ver en grupo – Indisciplinario, a partir de 6 años

Duración: aprox. 40 min

Mouton noir es ante todo una bella historia. Es la historia de Paul Molina, un joven artista que no sabía que era un jugador de fútbol estilo libre hasta que fue empujado al escenario para mostrar su destreza técnica. Su encuentro con el director de la Scène nationale de Châteauroux dio lugar a una creación circense coreografiada por Wilmer Marquez. Con Mouton noir, Paul Molina propone un intercambio entre su pasión y el mundo del circo, creando un fuerte vínculo con los jóvenes y adolescentes.

Theater – Zirkus – Am Stammtisch zu sehen – Unspezifisch, ab 6 J

Dauer: ca. 40 Min

Das Stück Mouton noir ist zunächst einmal eine schöne Geschichte. Die von Paul Molina, einem jungen Künstler, der sich bis vor kurzem nicht kannte, einem Freestyle-Fußballspieler, der auf die Bühne katapultiert wird, um seine technischen Fähigkeiten zu präsentieren. Aus seiner Begegnung mit dem Direktor der Scène nationale de Châteauroux entsteht eine Zirkuskreation, die von Wilmer Marquez choreografiert wird. Mit Mouton noir bietet Paul Molina einen Austausch zwischen seiner Leidenschaft und der Welt des Zirkus und schafft eine starke Verbindung zu jungen Erwachsenen und Jugendlichen.

