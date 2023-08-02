Atelier : Une histoire et je bricole Librairie Tandem Mauléon-Licharre, 2 août 2023, Mauléon-Licharre.

Mauléon-Licharre,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Virginie des Ateliers du Temps Libre, propose un atelier créatif original sous forme de stage à la journée :

En utilisant l’album jeunesse La Vague, les participants seront invités créer leur diorama de papier

Sur inscription, le pique-nique est à prévoir.

2023-08-02 fin : 2023-08-02 16:00:00. EUR.

Librairie Tandem

Mauléon-Licharre 64130 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Virginie from Ateliers du Temps Libre offers an original creative workshop in the form of a one-day course:

Using the children’s album La Vague, participants will be invited to create their own paper diorama

Registration required, picnic provided

Virginie, de Ateliers du Temps Libre, propone un original taller creativo en forma de curso de un día:

A partir del álbum infantil La Vague, se invitará a los participantes a crear su propio diorama de papel

Inscripción obligatoria, por favor traiga su propio picnic

Virginie von den Ateliers du Temps Libre bietet einen originellen kreativen Workshop in Form eines Tageskurses an:

Anhand des Jugendbuchs La Vague werden die Teilnehmer aufgefordert, ihr Papierdiorama zu gestalten

Anmeldung erforderlich, ein Picknick ist mitzubringen

