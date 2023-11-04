Rencontre avec François Bréant Librairie Le vent d’autan Cazals, 4 novembre 2023, Cazals.

Cazals,Lot

La Librairie le Vent d’autan vous invite à venir rencontrer François Bréant.

François Bréant viendra présenter son livre « L’arrangeur arrangé » et sa carrière de claviériste, compositeur, arrangeur et producteur artistique de musique. Il a accompagné de nombreux artistes de la scène rock française et a composé ou arrangé certaines de leurs chansons.

Vous repartiez à coup sur avec les airs que vous connaissez bien, plein la tête..

2023-11-04 17:30:00

Librairie Le vent d’autan

Cazals 46250 Lot Occitanie



Librairie le Vent d’autan invites you to meet François Bréant.

François Bréant will be presenting his book « L’arranger arrangé » and his career as a keyboardist, composer, arranger and artistic music producer. He has accompanied numerous artists on the French rock scene, composing or arranging some of their songs.

You’re sure to come away with a headful of familiar tunes.

La Librairie le Vent d’autan le invita a conocer a François Bréant.

François Bréant presentará su libro « L’arranger arrangé » y su carrera como teclista, compositor, arreglista y productor musical artístico. Ha acompañado a numerosos artistas de la escena rock francesa y compuesto o arreglado algunas de sus canciones.

Seguro que saldrá con la cabeza llena de melodías familiares.

Die Buchhandlung le Vent d’autan lädt Sie ein, François Bréant zu treffen.

François Bréant wird sein Buch « L’arrangeur arrangé » (Der arrangierte Arrangeur) und seine Karriere als Keyboarder, Komponist, Arrangeur und künstlerischer Musikproduzent vorstellen. Er hat zahlreiche Künstler der französischen Rockszene begleitet und einige ihrer Lieder komponiert oder arrangiert.

Sie werden mit Sicherheit mit den Melodien, die Sie gut kennen, in Ihrem Kopf nach Hause gehen.

