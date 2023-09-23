Rencontre avec Ronald Curchod Librairie Le vent d’autan Cazals, 23 septembre 2023, Cazals.

Cazals,Lot

La Librairie le Vent d’autan vous invite à rencontrer Ronald Curchod à l’occasion de la sortie de son nouvel album « Cheval » paru aux Éditions du Rouergue.

Vous échangerez avec Ronald Curchod autour de son dernier album et de son parcours d’affichiste et d’illustrateur.

Cette rencontre s’adresse aussi bien aux petits qu’aux plus grands !.

2023-09-23 16:30:00 fin : 2023-09-23 . EUR.

Librairie Le vent d’autan

Cazals 46250 Lot Occitanie



Librairie le Vent d’autan invites you to meet Ronald Curchod on the occasion of the release of his new album « Cheval », published by Éditions du Rouergue.

You can chat with Ronald Curchod about his latest album and his career as a poster artist and illustrator.

This event is for young and old alike!

La Librairie le Vent d’autan le invita a conocer a Ronald Curchod con motivo del lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum « Cheval », publicado por Éditions du Rouergue.

Podrá charlar con Ronald Curchod sobre su último álbum y su carrera como cartelista e ilustrador.

Este acto es para grandes y pequeños

Die Librairie le Vent d’autan lädt Sie ein, Ronald Curchod anlässlich der Veröffentlichung seines neuen Albums « Cheval », das im Verlag Éditions du Rouergue erschienen ist, zu treffen.

Sie werden sich mit Ronald Curchod über sein neuestes Album und seinen Werdegang als Plakatkünstler und Illustrator austauschen.

Diese Begegnung richtet sich sowohl an kleine als auch an große Kinder!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-15 par OT Cazals-Salviac