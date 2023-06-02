Concert à la Librairie Livres Books & Cie : Dirk Vogeler et Laurent Rochelle Libraire Livres Books & Co, 2 juin 2023, Montcuq-en-Quercy-Blanc.

Montcuq-en-Quercy-Blanc,Lot

Dirk Vogeler et Laurent Rochelle – clarinette basse et sax soprano

Ce duo original est un dialogue en miroir entre saxophone soprano et clarinette basse, une sorte de palindrome musical parfait à deux faces.

Le titre de leur album, « Ornithologismes » n’est pas un hommage à Charlie Parker (quoi que…) mais plutôt un clin d’œil amusé au monde des oiseaux, à leurs discours enfiévrés, leur douce folie et leurs prises de becs..

2023-06-02 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-02 23:59:00. 25 EUR.

Libraire Livres Books & Co

Montcuq-en-Quercy-Blanc 46800 Lot Occitanie



Dirk Vogeler and Laurent Rochelle – bass clarinet and soprano sax

This original duo is a mirror dialogue between soprano saxophone and bass clarinet, a sort of perfect two-sided musical palindrome.

The title of their album, « Ornithologismes », is not a tribute to Charlie Parker (although…) but rather an amused nod to the world of birds, their fevered speech, their gentle madness and their spats.

Dirk Vogeler y Laurent Rochelle – clarinete bajo y saxo soprano

Este original dúo es un diálogo especular entre el saxofón soprano y el clarinete bajo, una especie de palíndromo musical perfecto de dos caras.

El título de su álbum, « Ornithologismes », no es un homenaje a Charlie Parker (aunque…) sino más bien un guiño divertido al mundo de los pájaros, a su habla febril, a su suave locura y a sus riñas.

Dirk Vogeler und Laurent Rochelle – Bassklarinette und Sopransaxophon

Dieses originelle Duo ist ein spiegelverkehrter Dialog zwischen Sopransaxophon und Bassklarinette, eine Art perfektes musikalisches Palindrom mit zwei Seiten.

Der Titel ihres Albums, « Ornithologismes », ist keine Hommage an Charlie Parker (obwohl…), sondern vielmehr eine vergnügliche Anspielung auf die Welt der Vögel, ihre fiebrigen Reden, ihre süße Verrücktheit und ihre Schnäbel.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-26 par OT Cahors – Vallée du Lot