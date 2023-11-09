RANDONNÉE AU MONT LIAUSSON Liausson, 9 novembre 2023, Liausson.

Liausson,Hérault

Prenez de la hauteur pour comprendre les particularités du cirque de Mourèze et du Salagou grâce aux commentaires de l’animateur sur les paysages, la faune, la flore, la géologie. Pique-nique au sommet.

Inscription obligatoire, via billetweb.fr/randonnee-mont-liausson.

Prix libre et conscient.

2023-11-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-09 16:00:00. .

Liausson 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Climb up to understand the particularities of the cirque de Mourèze and Salagou with the guide?s commentary on landscapes, fauna, flora and geology. Picnic at the summit.

Registration required, via billetweb.fr/randonnee-mont-liausson.

Price free and conscious

Suba a la cima del Circo de Mourèze y del Salagou para conocer mejor el paisaje, la fauna, la flora y la geología. Picnic en la cima.

Inscripción obligatoria, a través de ticketweb.fr/randonnee-mont-liausson.

Precio libre y consciente

Begeben Sie sich in luftige Höhen, um die Besonderheiten des Cirque de Mourèze und des Salagou dank der Kommentare des Betreuers über die Landschaften, die Fauna, die Flora und die Geologie zu verstehen. Picknick auf dem Gipfel.

Anmeldung erforderlich, über billetweb.fr/randonnee-mont-liausson.

Freier und bewusster Preis

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS