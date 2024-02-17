VANR / DARKO’S AUFHEBUNG l’Humus La Fare-les-Oliviers
Début : 2024-02-17T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-17T23:59:00+01:00
Prochain concert : Le Samedi 17 Février 2024, l’asso RDB est fière de vous présenter notre 1er concert de l’année avec VANR & DARKO’S AUFHEBUNG !
GLITCH n’étant pas dispo, un 3e groupe sera annoncé bientôt.
VANR ( Math Rock, Nice )
https://www.facebook.com/vanrband
https://vanr.bandcamp.com/album/pivot
DARKO’S AUFHEBUNG ( Shoegaze, Aix en Pce )
https://www.facebook.com/Darkosaufhebung
https://darkosaufhebung.bandcamp.com/…/spread-whispers…
Tarif adhérent : 5 €
Tarif non adhérent : 7 €
L’Humus
45 chemin du Grand Jas
13580 La Fare les Oliviers
Ouverture : 20h00
Début concerts : 21h00
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/
