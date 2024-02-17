VANR / DARKO’S AUFHEBUNG l’Humus La Fare-les-Oliviers Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Début : 2024-02-17T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-17T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-02-17T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-02-17T23:59:00+01:00 Prochain concert : Le Samedi 17 Février 2024, l’asso RDB est fière de vous présenter notre 1er concert de l’année avec VANR & DARKO’S AUFHEBUNG !

GLITCH n’étant pas dispo, un 3e groupe sera annoncé bientôt.

VANR ( Math Rock, Nice )

https://www.facebook.com/vanrband

https://vanr.bandcamp.com/album/pivot

DARKO’S AUFHEBUNG ( Shoegaze, Aix en Pce )

https://www.facebook.com/Darkosaufhebung

https://darkosaufhebung.bandcamp.com/…/spread-whispers… Tarif adhérent : 5 €

Tarif non adhérent : 7 €

L’Humus

45 chemin du Grand Jas

13580 La Fare les Oliviers

Ouverture : 20h00

Début concerts : 21h00

_____________________________________________________________

l'Humus 45 chemin du grand Jas, 13580 La Fare les Oliviers La Fare-les-Oliviers 13580 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

