RED SUN ATACAMA / OCCULT HAND ORDER / THE YELLOW STONES l’Humus La Fare-les-Oliviers, 4 novembre 2023, La Fare-les-Oliviers.

RED SUN ATACAMA / OCCULT HAND ORDER / THE YELLOW STONES Samedi 4 novembre, 20h00 l’Humus 5 / 7€

Prochain concert : Le Samedi 04 Novembre, l’asso RDB est fière de vous présenter le concert de stoner / psyche à ne pas rater avec RED SUN ATACAMA, OCCULT HAND ORDER !

RED SUN ATACAMA ( Stoner, Bordeaux )

https://www.facebook.com/ElsolrojodeAtacama/

https://elsolrojodeatacama.bandcamp.com/

OCCULT HAND ORDER ( Stoner / Psyche, Lyon )

https://www.facebook.com/occulthandorder/

https://occulthandorder.bandcamp.com/

THE YELLOW STONES ( Stoner / Psyche, Aix en Pce )

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044418014021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=133NyFPAVwc

Tarif adhérent : 5 €

Tarif non adhérent : 7 €

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

l’Humus 45 chemin du grand Jas, 13580 La Fare les Oliviers La Fare-les-Oliviers 13580 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/ElsolrojodeAtacama/ »}, {« link »: « https://elsolrojodeatacama.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/occulthandorder/ »}, {« link »: « https://occulthandorder.bandcamp.com/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044418014021 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Aix’ Qui », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Enregistru00e9e le 21 Juin 2023 dans le cadre de la Finale Class’EuRock parrainu00e9e par SOOM T sur le Cours Mirabeau, Aix-en-Provence. nnLe tremplin Class’EuRock est organisu00e9 par l’association Aix’Qui? depuis 1991 et s’adresse u00e0 tous les jeunes musiciens de la ru00e9gion Sud/P.A.C.A. Plus d’infos : https://classeurock.aixqui.fr/ », « type »: « video », « title »: « The Yellow Stones – Finale Class’EuRock 2023 @ Aix-en-Provence », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/133NyFPAVwc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=133NyFPAVwc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgaQjVn0dME7kepBO_qRfjA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=133NyFPAVwc »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-04T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-04T23:59:00+01:00

2023-11-04T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-04T23:59:00+01:00