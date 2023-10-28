FRAGMENTS, FLOBATH l’Humus La Fare-les-Oliviers Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

La Fare-les-Oliviers FRAGMENTS, FLOBATH l’Humus La Fare-les-Oliviers, 28 octobre 2023, La Fare-les-Oliviers. FRAGMENTS, FLOBATH Samedi 28 octobre, 19h00 l’Humus GRATUIT + 2€ d’adhésion Prochain concert : Le Samedi 28 Octobre, l’asso RDB est fière de vous présenter un concert de FRAGMENTS accompagné d’illustrations live de FLOBATH ! Un concert dessiné intitulé « Amasia ». A ne pas rater !

Ils seront accompagnés du projet HEMENE et d’une expo de Flobath, Jadix Tattoo, Andy & Johrice.

▶︎ 19H : Ouverture de l’exposition

▶︎ 20H30 : HEMENE

▶︎ 21H30 : Concert dessiné FRAGMENTS • FLOBATH

FRAGMENTS ( Synth Wave / Post Rock, Nantes )

https://www.facebook.com/frgmntsmusic

https://frgmnts.bandcamp.com/album/amasia

HEMENE ( Folk Noise Indus, Marseille )

https://www.facebook.com/hemeneambient/

https://hemene.bandcamp.com/album/saxifrage

———————————

️ FLOBATH ( Illustrations, Nantes )

https://www.instagram.com/_flobath_/

️ JADIX TATTOO ( Tattoo, Aix en Pce )

https://www.instagram.com/jadix_ttt/

️ ANDY ( Photographie, Aix en Pce )

https://www.instagram.com/andyledidi/

️ JOHRICE ( Illustrations, Marseille )

https://www.instagram.com/johrice/

GRATUIT + 2€ d’adhésion

L’Humus

45 chemin du Grand Jas

13580 La Fare les Oliviers

Ouverture : 19h

Début concerts : 20h30

_____________________________________________________________

L'Humus

45 chemin du grand Jas

13580 La Fare les Oliviers

Ouverture : 19h

Début concerts : 20h30

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-28T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-28T22:00:00+02:00

Artwork : Flobath

Détails

Catégories d'Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, La Fare-les-Oliviers

Autres

Lieu

l'Humus

Adresse

45 chemin du grand Jas, 13580 La Fare les Oliviers

Ville

La Fare-les-Oliviers

Departement

Bouches-du-Rhône

