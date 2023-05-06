REPAS DANSANT SOLIDAIRE 10 rue du Maréchal Foch, 6 mai 2023, L'Hôpital.

Organisé par l’association « Au bonheur d’Aria ». Animation de DJ Pierrot et participation de Magikoltes et de Johnny Vegas. Super tombola.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-05-06 à 00:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-06 23:59:00. 30 EUR.

10 rue du Maréchal Foch

L’Hôpital 57490 Moselle Grand Est



Organized by the association « Au bonheur d’Aria ». Animation of DJ Pierrot and participation of Magikoltes and Johnny Vegas. Super raffle.

Organizado por la asociación « Au bonheur d’Aria ». Animación a cargo de DJ Pierrot y participación de Magikoltes y Johnny Vegas. Súper rifa.

Organisiert von der Vereinigung « Au bonheur d’Aria ». Animation von DJ Pierrot und Teilnahme von Magikoltes und Johnny Vegas. Tolle Tombola.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE