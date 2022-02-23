L’HEURE DU CONTE À VAY Vay Vay Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Vay

L’HEURE DU CONTE À VAY Vay, 23 février 2022, Vay. L’HEURE DU CONTE À VAY Bibliothèque La Grange aux Livres 5 rue Principale Vay

2022-02-23 – 2022-02-23 Bibliothèque La Grange aux Livres 5 rue Principale

Vay Loire-Atlantique Vay Découvrez des histoires à la Grange aux Livres ! Un atelier bricolage est proposé à la suite des histoires lues à haute voix. De 17h à 18h

De 4 à 11 ans

Gratuit Informations et inscriptions auprès de la Bibliothèque La Grange aux Livres Rendez-vous à la bibliothèque La Grange aux Livres pour des histoires toujours plus captivantes… bibliotheques@cc-nozay.fr +33 2 40 79 56 46 http://www.cc-nozay-bibliotheques.fr/ Découvrez des histoires à la Grange aux Livres ! Un atelier bricolage est proposé à la suite des histoires lues à haute voix. De 17h à 18h

De 4 à 11 ans

Gratuit Informations et inscriptions auprès de la Bibliothèque La Grange aux Livres Bibliothèque La Grange aux Livres 5 rue Principale Vay

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-27 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique, Vay Autres Lieu Vay Adresse Bibliothèque La Grange aux Livres 5 rue Principale Ville Vay lieuville Bibliothèque La Grange aux Livres 5 rue Principale Vay Departement Loire-Atlantique

Vay Vay Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/vay/

L’HEURE DU CONTE À VAY Vay 2022-02-23 was last modified: by L’HEURE DU CONTE À VAY Vay Vay 23 février 2022 Loire-Atlantique Vay

Vay Loire-Atlantique