LES FÉÉRIES DE NOËL À LÉZIGNAN-CORBIÈRES Lézignan-Corbières, 4 décembre 2023, Lézignan-Corbières.

Lézignan-Corbières,Aude

Avant les fêtes, la Ville de Lézignan-Corbières vous propose des illuminations, des animations et un marché de Noël avec producteurs et créateurs locaux..

2023-12-16 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-24 20:00:00. .

Lézignan-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie



In the run-up to the festive season, the town of Lézignan-Corbières will be putting on Christmas lights, entertainment and a Christmas market featuring local producers and designers.

En vísperas de las fiestas, la ciudad de Lézignan-Corbières se viste de luces de Navidad, organiza eventos y organiza un mercado navideño en el que participan productores y diseñadores locales.

Vor den Feiertagen bietet Ihnen die Stadt Lézignan-Corbières Illuminationen, Animationen und einen Weihnachtsmarkt mit lokalen Produzenten und Schöpfern.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Corbières-Minervois