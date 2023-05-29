PROM’AUDE – FESTIVAL AUDE AL PAÍS, 29 mai 2023, Lézignan-Corbières.

Pendant le week-end de Pentecôte, du 26 au 29 mai 2023, Prom’Aude permet de découvrir les produits du terroir, les vins, ainsi que de nombreuses animations musicales et théâtrales. C’est la plus grande vitrine des terroirs et savoir-faire audois qui dans une ambiance festive et conviviale, met à l’honneur toutes les richesses du département. Restauration sur place (guinguettes, food trucks…) .

2023-05-29 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-29 20:00:00. .

Lézignan-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie



During the Pentecost weekend, from May 26 to 29, 2023, Prom Aude allows you to discover local products and wines, as well as numerous musical and theatrical events. It is the biggest showcase of the Aude’s terroirs and know-how, which in a festive and friendly atmosphere, honors all the riches of the department. Catering on the spot (guinguettes, food trucks?).

Durante el fin de semana de Pentecostés, del 26 al 29 de mayo de 2023, Prom?Aude ofrece la oportunidad de descubrir los productos y vinos locales, así como numerosos eventos musicales y teatrales. Se trata del mayor escaparate de los terruños y el saber hacer del Aude que, en un ambiente festivo y cordial, rinde homenaje a todas las riquezas del departamento. Catering in situ (guinguettes, food trucks…).

Am Pfingstwochenende, vom 26. bis 29. Mai 2023, bietet Prom?Aude die Möglichkeit, regionale Produkte und Weine sowie zahlreiche Musik- und Theateraufführungen zu entdecken. Es ist das größte Schaufenster des Terroirs und des Know-hows des Audois, das in einer festlichen und geselligen Atmosphäre alle Reichtümer des Departements in den Vordergrund stellt. Verpflegung vor Ort (Guinguettes, Food Trucks?) .

