Let’s discover the Conquet ria Le Conquet, mercredi 24 juillet 2024.

Let’s discover the Conquet ria Le Conquet Finistère

This is a particular landscape, moving everyday, sculpted by tide. This is a perfect place to observe birds and typical salty marshes plants. Let yourself be guided between sand banks and water veins. Learn how to fish shells, identify seaside animals and birds… .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-07-24 14:00:00

fin : 2024-07-24 16:00:00

Le Conquet tourism office

Le Conquet 29217 Finistère Bretagne lagrandebotte@outlook.fr

L’événement Let’s discover the Conquet ria Le Conquet a été mis à jour le 2024-04-03 par OT IROISE BRETAGNE