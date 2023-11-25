LA RAYA DES AGITES L’ETNICK Geneston, 25 novembre 2023, Geneston.

LA RAYA DES AGITES Samedi 25 novembre, 20h00 L’ETNICK

La Raya des Agités est un groupe de reprise des Bérurier Noir. Re-découvrez cette ambiance dynamique!

L'ETNICK 83 avenue de Bretagne, 44140 Geneston Geneston 44140 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jwj2q7Pzykg »}] L’Etnick propose bières et vins.

Dans une ambiance conviviale autour du jeu

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00

reprises