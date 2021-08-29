L’ETERNEL PRINTEMPS Expo photos et Conférence animalière, Théâtre de rue Saint-Caradec Saint-Caradec
Saint-Caradec Côtes d’Armor
Notre invité, David LEDAN, photographe animalier autodidacte est un fou amoureux des oiseaux, ornithologue au Parc Naturel Régional du Golfe du Morbihan.Gratuit. RDV à 15h00.
Théâtre de rue avec la Cie « Les vertiges de Minerve ». RDV vers 16h30/17h00, libre participation au chapeau.
