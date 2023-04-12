Le Printemps du GRV L’Étage / Le Liberté, 12 avril 2023, Rennes.

Le Printemps du GRV Mercredi 12 avril, 19h30 L’Étage / Le Liberté 23€

Le Green River Valley Festival lance sa première soirée concert à Rennes : pour fêter le retour des beaux jours, venez groover sur des vibes reggae-dub aux Printemps du GRV !

Un avant-goût de la programmation du GRV Festival qui aura lieu les 7 et 8 juillet prochains à la Ferme des Cara-Meuh en Normandie. Idéal pour ceux qui ne connaissent pas encore le festival ou ceux qui n’en peuvent plus d’attendre cet été !

Rendez-vous le mercredi 12 avril à L’Etage à Rennes (35)

Ouverture des portes à 19h30 / Début des concerts à 20h.

Au programme :

– Marcus Gad https://youtu.be/C4cb43-Bckg

– KT Gorique : https://youtu.be/zGuqJrubZBY

– Tetra Hydro K : https://youtu.be/2t0LxFsCILM

– S’N’K : https://youtu.be/wK_NS-EGD_I

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-12T19:30:00+02:00 – 2023-04-12T23:59:00+02:00

