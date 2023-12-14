Sarturan Records L’Estaminet matinal Marseille, 14 décembre 2023, Marseille.

Sarturan Records Jeudi 14 décembre, 22h00 L’Estaminet matinal De 0 à 5€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2023-12-14T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-15T04:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2023-12-14T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-15T04:00:00+01:00

La collaboration l’Estaminet Matinal x Sarturan Records est de retour pour un deuxième événement le jeudi 14 décembre.

Au programme, une line-up 100% Sarturan pour une déclinaison de groove et d’électro aux multiples nuances et nombreuses inspirations.

RVR, Immersif, Gui le Celte et Danielo vous feront danser de 22h à 4h.

▶️ https://on.soundcloud.com/iMNsx

https://instagram.com/SarturanRecords

–

Entrée gratuite avant 00h

5€ après minuit

Billetterie sur place

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

L’Estaminet matinal 12 Place Notre-Dame-du-Mont, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« author »: « Sarturan Records », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to Sarturan Records | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Sarturan Records », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-R55QpzjujMMSKlfR-yXRbgQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/sarturan-records?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=0&si=9bf79d35f467452786254df3dca47503&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/sarturan-records », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://on.soundcloud.com/iMNsx »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@SarturanRecords) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/290214046_1012865279432606_9002416700017218011_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=c4dd86&_nc_ohc=qJNsccPxR-cAX8RnxzI&_nc_oc=AQmkayR7m8l-rwca7NAIYzzBIgMDkGzDdDUOFMS3Ih3w7lRqdk_jc67RGsB5g8lYHIU&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfDTcPue8ivr3FdbrebnRdAG3jR8iNqELzV5ta7ySZqWnQ&oe=657DFB50 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/SarturanRecords/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://instagram.com/SarturanRecords »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Artwork by Digital Finesse