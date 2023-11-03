Black Lab: Sella Hess / Salem Unsigned L’Estaminet matinal Marseille, 3 novembre 2023, Marseille.

Vendredi 03.11.23 Salem Unsigned invite Sella Hess .

Lui aussi originaire de Lyon, il réunit tous les styles de musiques électroniques pour créer sa propre techno organique.

À ses côtés, Salem Unsigned qu’on ne présente plus.

La promesse d’une soirée qui vont plongera dans l’ambiance des clubs les plus underground.

☾ Sella Hess (Lyon, FR)

TECHNO

SC : Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/sellahess69

☾ Salem Unsigned (FR)

TECHNO HYPNOTIQUE, MENTALE INDUSTRIELLE

SC : https://on.soundcloud.com/Mb5tsc7aVeVaTkbG6

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-03T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-04T04:00:00+01:00

