BLACK LAB X L’ESTAMINET L’Estaminet matinal, 18 mars 2023, Marseille.

Pour sa soirée de lancement à l’Estaminet,

BLACK LAB uni ses forces avec deux dj de la scène Marseillaise pour une nuit sombre et enivrante

Dario, résident et co fondateur de Minuit Rapide, amoureux de la musique électronique pointue, alliera ebm et techno lors de son set.

Soumsoum, prodige de chez Animal Industry vous fera danser au rythme d’une techno explosive aux influences variées.

Enfin, Salem Unsigned, fondateur de Black Lab & résident du célèbre collectif Lyonnais 23:59, vous plongera au coeur de son style artistique mêlant techno mentale et industrielle pour un closing dont seul lui a le secret …

Artistes :

Dario (Minuit Rapide): EBM / Techno

▪️ SoundCloud : https://on.soundcloud.com/DXeTu

SoumSoum (Animals Industry): Jungle / Hard Techno / Rave

Salem Unsigned (Black Lab / 23:59): Techno / Industrial Techno

▪️ SoundCloud : https://on.soundcloud.com/4y4kT

▪️ Podcast SyNoid : https://soundcloud.com/…/synoid-podcast-138-salem-unsigned

Billetterie sur place

2023-03-18T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-19T02:00:00+01:00

