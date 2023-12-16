MARCHÉ DE NOËL DE LESPIGNAN Lespignan
Lespignan,Hérault
La commune de Lespignan vous invite à son marché de Noël. Au programme de la journée, des promenades en calèche et de nombreuses animations.
Restauration sur place..
2023-12-16 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 21:00:00. .
The commune of Lespignan invites you to its Christmas market. On the program for the day: horse-drawn carriage rides and lots of entertainment.
Catering on site.
Lespignan le invita a su mercado de Navidad. En el programa del día: paseos en coche de caballos y muchas animaciones.
Restauración in situ.
Die Gemeinde Lespignan lädt Sie zu ihrem Weihnachtsmarkt ein. Auf dem Tagesprogramm stehen Kutschfahrten und zahlreiche Animationen.
Verpflegung vor Ort.
