Saint-Trélody en fête Saint-Trélody, 16 mai 2023, Lesparre-Médoc.

Pendant toute la semaine de l’Ascension, Saint-Trélody est en fête. En plus de la fête foraine, le programme est le suivant :

Mardi 16 : loto à 20h30

Mercredi 17 : pique-nique dansant à 19h30, barbecues allumés à disposition, apéritif offert et karaoké animé par DJ Nono

Jeudi 18 : Messe à 11h avec la chanteuse Béné Merry et sa chorale, suivie du couronnement de la Rosière et du vin d’honneur à 12h30. A 16h, concours de belote (inscription à 15h30, 8€)

Vendredi 19 : dingo loto à 20h30

Samedi 20 et dimanche 21 : brocante et vide-greniers de 7h à 18h30 avec restauration rapide sur place.

Dimanche 21 à la tombée de la nuit, feu d’artifices.

2023-05-16 à ; fin : 2023-05-21 . .

Saint-Trélody

Lesparre-Médoc 33340 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



During the whole week of the Ascension, Saint-Trélody is celebrating. In addition to the funfair, the program is as follows:

Tuesday 16: lotto at 8:30 pm

Wednesday 17 : Picnic dancing at 7:30 pm, barbecues at disposal, aperitif offered and karaoke animated by DJ Nono

Thursday 18: Mass at 11am with the singer Béné Merry and her choir, followed by the crowning of the Rosière and the wine of honor at 12:30pm. At 4pm, belote contest (registration at 3:30pm, 8?)

Friday 19 : dingo lotto at 8:30 pm

Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 : flea market and garage sale from 7 am to 6:30 pm with fast food on site.

Sunday 21 at nightfall, fireworks

Durante toda la semana de la Ascensión, Saint-Trélody está de fiesta. Además del parque de atracciones, el programa es el siguiente:

Martes 16: bingo a las 20.30 h

Miércoles 17: baile picnic a las 19.30 h, barbacoas disponibles, aperitivo ofrecido y karaoke animado por DJ Nono

Jueves 18: Misa a las 11 h con la cantante Béné Merry y su coro, seguida de la coronación de la Rosière y el vin d’honneur a las 12.30 h. A las 16.00 h, concurso de belote (inscripción a las 15.30 h, 8?)

Viernes 19: bingo a las 20.30 h

Sábado 20 y domingo 21: mercadillo y venta de garaje de 7.00 a 18.30 h con comida rápida in situ.

Domingo 21 al anochecer, fuegos artificiales

Während der gesamten Himmelfahrtswoche wird in Saint-Trélody gefeiert. Neben der Kirmes steht Folgendes auf dem Programm:

Dienstag, 16.: Lotto um 20.30 Uhr

Mittwoch, 17.: Tanzpicknick um 19.30 Uhr, angezündete Grills stehen zur Verfügung, es gibt einen kostenlosen Aperitif und Karaoke unter der Leitung von DJ Nono

Donnerstag, 18.: Messe um 11 Uhr mit der Sängerin Béné Merry und ihrem Chor, gefolgt von der Krönung der Rose und dem Ehrenwein um 12.30 Uhr. Um 16 Uhr: Belote-Wettbewerb (Anmeldung um 15.30 Uhr, 8?)

Freitag, 19.: Dingo-Lotto um 20:30 Uhr

Samstag, 20. und Sonntag, 21.: Trödelmarkt und Flohmarkt von 7 bis 18.30 Uhr mit Schnellimbiss vor Ort.

Sonntag, den 21. bei Einbruch der Dunkelheit: Feuerwerk

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par OT Médoc-Vignoble