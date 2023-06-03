Visite du jardin LESNÍCKE ARBORÉTUM NA KAMZÍKU, 3 juin 2023, Nové Mesto.

The forestry arboretum on Kamzík will be open to the public for the first time this year. The arboretum is interesting for its history as well as several hundred-year-old rare trees. In the years 2020-2023, a major revitalization of the building took place, and it has been looking forward to its visitors since April 2023. The program: Saturday 3.6.2023 at 11:00 a.m. and at 2:00 p.m. a guided walk through the arboretum

LESNÍCKE ARBORÉTUM NA KAMZÍKU Cesta na Kamzík, 831 01 Nové Mesto, Slovaquie Nové Mesto 831 01 Koliba Région de Bratislava 0905501429 http://www.lesy.bratislava.sk/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

