Visite du jardin LESNÍCKE ARBORÉTUM KYSIHÝBEL, 3 juin 2023, Banská Štiavnica.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin LESNÍCKE ARBORÉTUM KYSIHÝBEL

Forestry Arboretum Kysihýbel, founded in 1900 focused on long-term monitoring of foreign trees in terms of the possibility of their use in forestry, is an object of national and international importance. Besides its primary research function, it also serves to fulfill the needs of the professional and lay public. In total, more than 250 taxa of woody plants originating from the temperate zone of the northern hemisphere (Europe, North America, Japan, China) were planted in the arboretum on plots of 15 × 15 m, on which it is possible to obtain appropriate image of the production and ecological properties of individual trees. Groups of individual trees planted and grown in a perfect canopy cover, in contrast to standard horticulture plantings of solitaires, give the arboretum the unique character of a compact forest stand. Program during event: Guided tour of the Arborethum with professional guide every hour (9:00, 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:00, 15:00). The guide will be waiting beside administrative building.

LESNÍCKE ARBORÉTUM KYSIHÝBEL 969 01, Slovaquie Banská Štiavnica 969 01 Banská Štiavnica okres Banská Štiavnica Région de Banská Bystrica 0911 270 252 https://www.facebook.com/people/Lesn%C3%ADcke-arbor%C3%A9tum-Kysih%C3%BDbel/100031245416884/?sk=about

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

©