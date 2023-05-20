Festival de théâtre amateur 24 Rue du Pont Louis, 20 mai 2023, Lescar.

Durant une semaine, du 12 au 20 mai, le théâtre de « la Charcuterie » à Lescar vous présente son festival: une pièce chaque soir, interprétée par des compagnies extérieures.

Ce soir: « Le Dieu du carnage » Comédie de Yasmina Réza par Tivoli théâtre [Anglet] Véronique et Michel Houillé, parents du petit Bruno, reçoivent Annette et Alain Reille, parents de Ferdinand qui a frappé au visage leur fils dans un square. Les deux couples ont décidé

de cette entrevue pour régler « l’affaire » avec civisme. Au tout début, bienveillants et conciliants, ils tentent de tenir un discours commun de tolérance qui va s’envenimer peu à peu

buvette et petite restauration sur place..

24 Rue du Pont Louis Théâtre « La Charcuterie »

Lescar 64230 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



During one week, from the 12th to the 20th of May, the theater of « la Charcuterie » in Lescar presents you its festival: a play each evening, interpreted by external companies.

Tonight: « Le Dieu du carnage » Comedy by Yasmina Réza by Tivoli théâtre [Anglet] Véronique and Michel Houillé, parents of little Bruno, receive Annette and Alain Reille, parents of Ferdinand who hit their son in the face in a square. The two couples have decided

this interview to settle the « affair » with civility. At the very beginning, benevolent and conciliatory, they try to hold a common discourse of tolerance which is going to get worse little by little

refreshment bar and small restaurant on the spot.

Durante una semana, del 12 al 20 de mayo, el teatro « Charcuterie » de Lescar presenta su festival: una obra cada noche, interpretada por compañías externas.

Esta noche: « Le Dieu du carnage » Comedia de Yasmina Réza por Tivoli théâtre [Anglet] Véronique y Michel Houillé, padres del pequeño Bruno, reciben a Annette y Alain Reille, padres de Ferdinand, que golpeó a su hijo en la cara en una plaza. Las dos parejas han decidido

este encuentro para resolver el « asunto » de forma civilizada. Al principio, benévolos y conciliadores, intentan mantener un discurso común de tolerancia que poco a poco se irá haciendo cada vez más difícil

refrescos y comidas ligeras in situ.

Eine Woche lang, vom 12. bis 20. Mai, präsentiert das Theater « La Charcuterie » in Lescar sein Festival: jeden Abend ein Stück, aufgeführt von externen Ensembles.

Heute Abend: « Le Dieu du carnage » Komödie von Yasmina Réza von Tivoli Theater [Anglet] Véronique und Michel Houillé, die Eltern des kleinen Bruno, empfangen Annette und Alain Reille, die Eltern von Ferdinand, der ihren Sohn auf einem Platz ins Gesicht geschlagen hat. Die beiden Paare haben beschlossen

dieses Gespräch, um die « Affäre » zivilisiert zu regeln. Zu Beginn sind sie wohlwollend und versöhnlich und versuchen, einen gemeinsamen Diskurs der Toleranz zu führen, der sich nach und nach verschlechtert

getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort

Mise à jour le 2023-04-14 par OT Pau