Festival de théâtre amateur 24 Rue du Pont Louis, 18 mai 2023, Lescar.

Durant une semaine, du 12 au 20 mai, le théâtre de « la Charcuterie » à Lescar vous présente son festival: une pièce chaque soir, interprétée par des compagnies extérieures.

Ce soir: « Rideau »

Comédie absurde de Franck Manuel, par L’atelier 5 [Mourenx] Sur la scène, quatre rideaux et derrière chacun, une femme qui joue pour les trois autres sa comédie solitaire, tandis que le

crépuscule, peu à peu, envahit leur théâtre miniature

buvette et petite restauration sur place..

2023-05-18 à ; fin : 2023-05-18 . EUR.

24 Rue du Pont Louis Théâtre « La Charcuterie »

Lescar 64230 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



During one week, from the 12th to the 20th of May, the theater of « la Charcuterie » in Lescar presents its festival: a play each evening, interpreted by external companies.

Tonight: « Rideau »

Absurd comedy by Franck Manuel, by L?atelier 5 [Mourenx] On the stage, four curtains and behind each one, a woman who plays for the three others her solitary comedy, while the twilight, little by little

while the twilight, little by little, invades their miniature theater

refreshment bar and small catering on the spot.

Durante una semana, del 12 al 20 de mayo, el teatro « Charcuterie » de Lescar presenta su festival: una obra cada noche, representada por compañías externas.

Esta noche: « Rideau

Comedia absurda de Franck Manuel, por L’atelier 5 [Mourenx] En el escenario, cuatro telones y detrás de cada uno, una mujer que interpreta su comedia solitaria para los otros tres, mientras el crepúsculo, poco a poco, se

mientras el crepúsculo invade poco a poco su teatro en miniatura

bar de refrescos y pequeño catering in situ.

Eine Woche lang, vom 12. bis 20. Mai, präsentiert das Theater « La Charcuterie » in Lescar sein Festival: jeden Abend ein Stück, das von externen Ensembles aufgeführt wird.

Heute Abend: « Rideau » (Vorhang)

Absurde Komödie von Franck Manuel, von L’atelier 5 [Mourenx] Auf der Bühne vier Vorhänge und hinter jedem Vorhang eine Frau, die für die anderen drei ihre einsame Komödie spielt, während die Nacht hereinbricht

dämmerung nach und nach in ihr Miniaturtheater eindringt

getränkestand und kleine Snacks vor Ort.

