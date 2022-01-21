L’escale des studios Rosporden Rosporden
L’escale des studios Rosporden, 21 janvier 2022, Rosporden.
L’escale des studios Rosporden
2022-01-21 – 2022-01-21
Rosporden Finistère Rosporden
EN PARTENARIAT AVEC LE RÉSEAU 4 ASS ET PLUS
1ère partie à 19h00 : Betty Loop (one woman vocal band)
2ème partie à 20h00 : Pandaroo
Sur réservation
+33 2 98 59 80 42
