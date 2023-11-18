Les Yeux Orange at Glazart GLAZART Paris Catégories d’Évènement: ile de france

Paris Les Yeux Orange at Glazart GLAZART Paris, 18 novembre 2023, Paris. Le samedi 18 novembre 2023

de 23h50 à 06h00

.Public adultes. A partir de 18 ans. payant Skylax records investit le mythique club le Glazart avec un line up de choc : LES YEUX ORANGE, FRANZ SCALA & DJ TSYGAN ! Line up LES YEUX ORANGE (LYO)

FB https://www.facebook.com/lesyeuxorange

IG https://www.instagram.com/lesyeuxorange

SC https://soundcloud.com/les-yeux-orange

RA https://ra.co/dj/lesyeuxorange

BC https://lesyeuxorange.bandcamp.com FRANZ SCALA (Slow Motion)

FB https://www.facebook.com/italiandancewave

IG https://www.instagram.com/franzscala

IG https://www.instagram.com/slowmotion_records

SC https://soundcloud.com/slow-motion-records

RA https://ra.co/dj/franzunderwear

BC https://slowmotionrec.bandcamp.com DJ TSYGAN (Skylax)

FB https://www.facebook.com/djtsyganakaclap42

IG https://www.instagram.com/clap42_

SC https://soundcloud.com/clap42

RA https://ra.co/dj/clap42

BC https://skylaxrecords.bandcamp.com/album/purple-dreams GLAZART 7-15 Avenue de la Porte de la Villette 75019 Paris Contact : https://www.facebook.com/skylaxrecords https://www.facebook.com/skylaxrecords https://shotgun.live/fr/events/skylax-records-les-yeux-orange-franz-scala-dj-tsygan

