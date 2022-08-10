Les voix du Vallon – Festival d’art lyrique
Les voix du Vallon – Festival d’art lyrique, 10 août 2022, .
Les voix du Vallon – Festival d’art lyrique
2022-08-10 – 2022-08-10
Valentine LEMERCIER, Mezzo-soprano – Florian CAFIERO, Ténor – Fabrice
LOPEZ, Ténor – Stéphanie PORTELLI, Soprano – Antoine ABELLO, Baryton-
basse – David ORTEGA, Baryton – Christophe FLAMENT, Baryton-martin.
Des chansons d’antan à l’opérette
+33 5 62 95 50 71
