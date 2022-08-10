Les voix du Vallon – Festival d’art lyrique, 10 août 2022, .

Les voix du Vallon – Festival d’art lyrique
2022-08-10 – 2022-08-10

  Valentine LEMERCIER, Mezzo-soprano – Florian CAFIERO, Ténor – Fabrice

LOPEZ, Ténor – Stéphanie PORTELLI, Soprano – Antoine ABELLO, Baryton-
basse – David ORTEGA, Baryton – Christophe FLAMENT, Baryton-martin.

Des chansons d’antan à l’opérette

+33 5 62 95 50 71

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-10