Les voix du Vallon – Festival d’art lyrique

Les voix du Vallon – Festival d’art lyrique, 9 août 2022, . Les voix du Vallon – Festival d’art lyrique

2022-08-09 – 2022-08-09 Antoine ABELLO, Baryton-basse – Stéphanie PORTELLI, Soprano – Florian

CAFIERO, Ténor – Kévin AMIEL, Ténor – Anaïs CONSTANS, Soprano

Accompagnés de Stéphane TREBUCHET, Pianiste Concert inaugural lyrique Airs et Duos d’opéra Antoine ABELLO, Baryton-basse – Stéphanie PORTELLI, Soprano – Florian

CAFIERO, Ténor – Kévin AMIEL, Ténor – Anaïs CONSTANS, Soprano

Accompagnés de Stéphane TREBUCHET, Pianiste dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-11 par

Détails Autres Lieu Adresse lieuville