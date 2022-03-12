LES VIEILLARDISES Chambost-Allières Chambost-Allières
LES VIEILLARDISES Chambost-Allières, 12 mars 2022, Chambost-Allières.
LES VIEILLARDISES Chambost-Allières
2022-03-12 17:00:00 17:00:00 – 2022-03-12 17:50:00 17:50:00
Chambost-Allières Rhône Chambost-Allières
Un théâtre d’objet plein de fantaisie pour célébrer la très grande vieillesse et ses décalages. De 6 à 106 ans !
spectacles@c-or.fr +33 4 74 05 51 05 https://www.ouestrhodanien.fr/programmation-culturelle/
Chambost-Allières
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-10 par Office de Tourisme du Beaujolais Vert – Lac des sapins