LES SÉRÉNADES DE PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau Pontchâteau
LES SÉRÉNADES DE PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau, 3 septembre 2021, Pontchâteau.
LES SÉRÉNADES DE PONT-CHÂTEAU 2021-09-03 18:00:00 – 2021-09-05 18:00:00
Pontchâteau 44160 Pontchâteau
2 scènes nomades s’invitent chez vous
3 journées / 6 spectacles / 18 mini concerts
Grauit
Tam Tam Productions et la ville de Pont-Château présentent les Sérénades de Pont-Château.
vendredi 3 septembre 2021
BLUES N SHOW Rockabilly – 18 h : Saint-Guillaume – 19 h : Place de la Gare- 20 h : La Cadivais
SOWATT Latino rock 70’ – 18 h : Saint-Roch – 19 h : Versailles – 20 h : Allée du Brivet
samedi 4 septembre 2021
DORCHA COBS Rock Folk Celtique – 18 h : Saint-Roch – 19 h : La Noé Cailledeux – 20 h : Porcherais Cassau
SCHAFF Pop rock – 18 h : Le Calvaire – 19 h : St Guillaume – 20 h : Quéral + DJ Set et buvette/tapas
dimanche 5 septembre 2021
GREEN LABS Electro Folk Irlandais – 18 h : Criboeuf + concert percussions et buvette – 19 h : La Clarté – 20 h : Berreau
SWING FAMILY Swing Manouche – 18 h : Place de la Gare – 19 h : L’Urin – 20 h : Le Pré Aux Clercs
otsi@cc-paysdepontchateau.fr +33 2 40 01 40 10
2 scènes nomades s’invitent chez vous
3 journées / 6 spectacles / 18 mini concerts
Grauit
Tam Tam Productions et la ville de Pont-Château présentent les Sérénades de Pont-Château.
vendredi 3 septembre 2021
BLUES N SHOW Rockabilly – 18 h : Saint-Guillaume – 19 h : Place de la Gare- 20 h : La Cadivais
SOWATT Latino rock 70’ – 18 h : Saint-Roch – 19 h : Versailles – 20 h : Allée du Brivet
samedi 4 septembre 2021
DORCHA COBS Rock Folk Celtique – 18 h : Saint-Roch – 19 h : La Noé Cailledeux – 20 h : Porcherais Cassau
SCHAFF Pop rock – 18 h : Le Calvaire – 19 h : St Guillaume – 20 h : Quéral + DJ Set et buvette/tapas
dimanche 5 septembre 2021
GREEN LABS Electro Folk Irlandais – 18 h : Criboeuf + concert percussions et buvette – 19 h : La Clarté – 20 h : Berreau
SWING FAMILY Swing Manouche – 18 h : Place de la Gare – 19 h : L’Urin – 20 h : Le Pré Aux Clercs
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-14 par