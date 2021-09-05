Pontchâteau Pontchâteau 44160, Pontchateau LES SÉRÉNADES DE PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau Pontchâteau Catégories d’évènement: 44160

Pontchateau

LES SÉRÉNADES DE PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau, 3 septembre 2021, Pontchâteau. LES SÉRÉNADES DE PONT-CHÂTEAU 2021-09-03 18:00:00 – 2021-09-05 18:00:00

Pontchâteau 44160 Pontchâteau 2 scènes nomades s’invitent chez vous

3 journées / 6 spectacles / 18 mini concerts

Grauit Tam Tam Productions et la ville de Pont-Château présentent les Sérénades de Pont-Château. vendredi 3 septembre 2021

BLUES N SHOW Rockabilly – 18 h : Saint-Guillaume – 19 h : Place de la Gare- 20 h : La Cadivais

SOWATT Latino rock 70’ – 18 h : Saint-Roch – 19 h : Versailles – 20 h : Allée du Brivet samedi 4 septembre 2021

DORCHA COBS Rock Folk Celtique – 18 h : Saint-Roch – 19 h : La Noé Cailledeux – 20 h : Porcherais Cassau

SCHAFF Pop rock – 18 h : Le Calvaire – 19 h : St Guillaume – 20 h : Quéral + DJ Set et buvette/tapas dimanche 5 septembre 2021

GREEN LABS Electro Folk Irlandais – 18 h : Criboeuf + concert percussions et buvette – 19 h : La Clarté – 20 h : Berreau

