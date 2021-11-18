Les rencontres philosophiques – « Les mots ont-ils un pouvoir ? » La Chapelle-Saint-Luc La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
Les rencontres philosophiques – « Les mots ont-ils un pouvoir ? » La Chapelle-Saint-Luc, 18 novembre 2021, La Chapelle-Saint-Luc.
Les rencontres philosophiques – « Les mots ont-ils un pouvoir ? » La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
2021-11-18 18:30:00 – 2021-11-18
La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube
Eur https://espacedidierbienaime.fr/Informations-concernant-la-crise-sanitaire.html
reservation@la-chapelle-st-luc.eu +33 3 25 74 92 12 https://espacedidierbienaime.fr/
https://espacedidierbienaime.fr/Informations-concernant-la-crise-sanitaire.html
La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
dernière mise à jour : 2021-11-08 par OT Troyes CDT Aube en ChampagneCDT Aube en Champagne