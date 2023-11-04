LES RDV AU REFUGE LPO : ATELIER FABRICATION DE NICHOIRS Saint-Lyphard Saint-Lyphard
LES RDV AU REFUGE LPO : ATELIER FABRICATION DE NICHOIRS Saint-Lyphard, 4 novembre 2023, Saint-Lyphard .
LES RDV AU REFUGE LPO : ATELIER FABRICATION DE NICHOIRS
Parking de l’espace des Coulines Saint-Lyphard Loire-Atlantique
2023-11-04 10:00:00 – 2023-11-04 12:00:00
Saint-Lyphard
Loire-Atlantique
Atelier fabrication de nichoirs
Proposons aux oiseaux de nouveaux espaces pour nicher en ville, où la crise du logement fait rage, à vos perceuses !
20 personnes maximum.
Saint-Lyphard
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-19 par