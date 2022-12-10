LES RACONTINES DE NOEL Forbach Forbach
LES RACONTINES DE NOEL Forbach, 10 décembre 2022, Forbach.
LES RACONTINES DE NOEL
4 Place Aristide Briand Médiathèque Roger Bichelberger Forbach Moselle Médiathèque Roger Bichelberger 4 Place Aristide Briand
2022-12-10 – 2022-12-10
Médiathèque Roger Bichelberger 4 Place Aristide Briand
Forbach
Moselle
Médiathèque Roger Bichelberger
Inscriptions au 03 87 84 61 90 du mardi au samedi (De 3 à 5 ans)
+33 3 87 84 61 90 https://www.festivaldelavent.fr/
Médiathèque Roger Bichelberger 4 Place Aristide Briand Forbach
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-24 par