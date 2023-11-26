3è Fête du livre Les quatre routes du Lot Le Vignon-en-Quercy, 26 novembre 2023, Le Vignon-en-Quercy.

Le Vignon-en-Quercy,Lot

Invitée d’honneur 2023 Anny Duperey

La fête du livre du Vignon-en-Quercy repose sur un salon d’une trentaine d’auteurs.

Ateliers découvertes, exposition Sacré Lotois !, conférences, table-ronde d’auteurs animée par Radio Vicomté, animations contées et musicales.

Tout public. Buvette, restauration, verre de l’amitié offert..

2023-11-26 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00.

Les quatre routes du Lot Salle des fêtes

Le Vignon-en-Quercy 46110 Lot Occitanie



Guest of honor 2023 Anny Duperey

The Vignon-en-Quercy book festival is based on a fair featuring some thirty authors.

Discovery workshops, Sacré Lotois! exhibition, lectures, author round table hosted by Radio Vicomté, storytelling and musical entertainment.

Open to all. Refreshment bar, refreshments and a welcome drink.

Invitada de honor 2023 Anny Duperey

La fiesta del libro de Vignon-en-Quercy se articula en torno a una feria en la que participan una treintena de autores.

Talleres de descubrimiento, exposición Sacré Lotois, conferencias, mesa redonda de autores en Radio Vicomté, cuentacuentos y animación musical.

Abierto a todos. Bar, refrescos y bebida gratis.

Ehrengast 2023 Anny Duperey

Das Buchfest von Vignon-en-Quercy basiert auf einer Messe mit rund 30 Autoren.

Entdeckungsworkshops, Ausstellung Sacré Lotois!, Vorträge, von Radio Vicomté moderierte Autorenrunde, Märchen- und Musikveranstaltungen.

Für jedes Publikum zugänglich. Getränke- und Imbissstände, kostenloser Umtrunk.

