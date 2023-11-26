3è Fête du livre Les quatre routes du Lot Le Vignon-en-Quercy
3è Fête du livre Les quatre routes du Lot Le Vignon-en-Quercy, 26 novembre 2023, Le Vignon-en-Quercy.
Le Vignon-en-Quercy,Lot
Invitée d’honneur 2023 Anny Duperey
La fête du livre du Vignon-en-Quercy repose sur un salon d’une trentaine d’auteurs.
Ateliers découvertes, exposition Sacré Lotois !, conférences, table-ronde d’auteurs animée par Radio Vicomté, animations contées et musicales.
Tout public. Buvette, restauration, verre de l’amitié offert..
2023-11-26 10:00:00 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. EUR.
Les quatre routes du Lot Salle des fêtes
Le Vignon-en-Quercy 46110 Lot Occitanie
Guest of honor 2023 Anny Duperey
The Vignon-en-Quercy book festival is based on a fair featuring some thirty authors.
Discovery workshops, Sacré Lotois! exhibition, lectures, author round table hosted by Radio Vicomté, storytelling and musical entertainment.
Open to all. Refreshment bar, refreshments and a welcome drink.
Invitada de honor 2023 Anny Duperey
La fiesta del libro de Vignon-en-Quercy se articula en torno a una feria en la que participan una treintena de autores.
Talleres de descubrimiento, exposición Sacré Lotois, conferencias, mesa redonda de autores en Radio Vicomté, cuentacuentos y animación musical.
Abierto a todos. Bar, refrescos y bebida gratis.
Ehrengast 2023 Anny Duperey
Das Buchfest von Vignon-en-Quercy basiert auf einer Messe mit rund 30 Autoren.
Entdeckungsworkshops, Ausstellung Sacré Lotois!, Vorträge, von Radio Vicomté moderierte Autorenrunde, Märchen- und Musikveranstaltungen.
Für jedes Publikum zugänglich. Getränke- und Imbissstände, kostenloser Umtrunk.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-22 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne