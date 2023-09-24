COURSE DE CAISSES À SAVON Les Poulières, 24 septembre 2023, Les Poulières.

Les Poulières,Vosges

Course organisée à l’initiative de l’association familiale de Biffontaine – Les Poulières (aidée par des entreprises locales pour du sponsoring financier et matériel). Particuliers et professionnels peuvent y concourir, sous réserve de la validation de la caisse à savon au contrôle technique. L’accès est gratuit pour les spectateurs. Buvette et restauration sur place.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-09-24 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-24 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Les Poulières 88600 Vosges Grand Est



Race organized on the initiative of the Biffontaine – Les Poulières family association (supported by local companies for financial and material sponsorship). Individuals and professionals alike can take part, subject to the soapbox passing technical inspection. Admission is free for spectators. Refreshments and catering on site.

La carrera se organiza por iniciativa de la asociación familiar Biffontaine – Les Poulières (con el apoyo de empresas locales para el patrocinio financiero y material). Pueden participar particulares y profesionales, siempre que el soapbox pase la inspección técnica. La entrada es gratuita para los espectadores. Refrescos y catering in situ.

Dieses Rennen wird auf Initiative des Familienverbands von Biffontaine – Les Poulières organisiert (unterstützt von lokalen Unternehmen für finanzielles und materielles Sponsoring). Privatpersonen und Profis können teilnehmen, sofern die Seifenkiste die technische Kontrolle bestanden hat. Für Zuschauer ist der Zugang kostenlos. Getränke und Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES