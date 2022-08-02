Les parenthèses musicales de Saint-Maurice – Une vie en chanson Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

Finistère

Les parenthèses musicales de Saint-Maurice – Une vie en chanson Clohars-Carnoët, 2 août 2022, Clohars-Carnoët. Les parenthèses musicales de Saint-Maurice – Une vie en chanson Saint-Maurice Lieu-dit Saint-Maurice Clohars-Carnoët

2022-08-02 – 2022-08-02 Saint-Maurice Lieu-dit Saint-Maurice

Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Victor Sicard (baryton) et Yoan Héreau (piano) +33 2 98 71 53 90 Victor Sicard (baryton) et Yoan Héreau (piano) Saint-Maurice Lieu-dit Saint-Maurice Clohars-Carnoët

dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-12 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët, Finistère Autres Lieu Clohars-Carnoët Adresse Saint-Maurice Lieu-dit Saint-Maurice Ville Clohars-Carnoët lieuville Saint-Maurice Lieu-dit Saint-Maurice Clohars-Carnoët Departement Finistère

Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Finistère https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/clohars-carnoet/

Les parenthèses musicales de Saint-Maurice – Une vie en chanson Clohars-Carnoët 2022-08-02 was last modified: by Les parenthèses musicales de Saint-Maurice – Une vie en chanson Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët 2 août 2022 Clohars-Carnoët finistère

Clohars-Carnoët Finistère