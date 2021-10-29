Labège Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Haute-Garonne, Labège LES OUTILS CLES DE L’EMPLOI Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne

Labège

LES OUTILS CLES DE L’EMPLOI Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval, 29 octobre 2021, Labège. LES OUTILS CLES DE L’EMPLOI

du vendredi 29 octobre au vendredi 17 décembre à Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Sur inscrption

Démarrer efficacement sa recherche d’emploi Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Village d’entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Labège Haute-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-10-29T09:30:00 2021-10-29T11:30:00;2021-11-26T09:30:00 2021-11-26T11:30:00;2021-12-17T09:30:00 2021-12-17T11:30:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Garonne, Labège Autres Lieu Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Adresse Village d'entreprise Bat.10 25 rue Pierre Gilles de Gennes 31670 Labège Ville Labège lieuville Espace Emploi Formation du Sicoval Labège