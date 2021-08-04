Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, Haute-Savoie LES NUITS SAUVAGES DE CHAMONIX théâtre et musique à ciel ouvert Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Catégories d’évènement: Chamonix-Mont-Blanc

LES NUITS SAUVAGES DE CHAMONIX théâtre et musique à ciel ouvert
2021-08-04 20:00:00 20:00:00 – 2021-08-04 21:30:00 21:30:00
Lac des Gaillands, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie EUR Alice Wonderland d’après LC

Théâtre musical, merveilleux, tricoté en fou majeur mêlant chant danse théâtre

Catégories d'évènement: Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, Haute-Savoie