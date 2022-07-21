LES NUITS DE L’ENCLOS – PARTIE 1 Pertuis, 21 juillet 2022, Pertuis.

LES NUITS DE L’ENCLOS – PARTIE 1
Pertuis Var  
2022-07-21 – 2022-07-23

Pertuis
Var

  Cinéma de plein air
21/07: Le parc des merveille
22/07: Bohemian Rhapsody

Concert
23/07 Tribute to queen « Régina »

Dès 19h. Food Truck- Animation avec « la camelote ».

Entrée gratuite

Pertuis
