LES NUITS DE L'ENCLOS – PARTIE 1

Pertuis, 21 juillet 2022

2022-07-21 – 2022-07-23

Var Cinéma de plein air

21/07: Le parc des merveille

22/07: Bohemian Rhapsody



Concert

23/07 Tribute to queen « Régina »



Dès 19h. Food Truck- Animation avec « la camelote ».



