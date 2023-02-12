Les Musicales du Dimanche : Korentin et Yann Le Davay Trégastel, 12 février 2023, Trégastel Trégastel.

Les Musicales du Dimanche : Korentin et Yann Le Davay

Chapelle Sainte-Anne Place Sainte-Anne Trégastel Côtes-d’Armor Place Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne 
2023-02-12 – 2023-02-12
  Dans le cadre des Musicales du Dimanche retrouvez à la chapelle Sainte-Anne Korentin et Yann Le Davay pour des chants breton en duo.

contact@bigbravospectacles.com http://bigbravospectacles.com/

 

