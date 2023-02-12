Les Musicales du Dimanche : Korentin et Yann Le Davay Trégastel Trégastel Trégastel Catégories d’Évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Trégastel

Les Musicales du Dimanche : Korentin et Yann Le Davay Trégastel, 12 février 2023, Trégastel Trégastel. Les Musicales du Dimanche : Korentin et Yann Le Davay Chapelle Sainte-Anne Place Sainte-Anne Trégastel Côtes-d’Armor Place Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne

2023-02-12 – 2023-02-12

Place Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne

Trégastel

Côtes-d’Armor Trégastel Dans le cadre des Musicales du Dimanche retrouvez à la chapelle Sainte-Anne Korentin et Yann Le Davay pour des chants breton en duo. contact@bigbravospectacles.com http://bigbravospectacles.com/ Place Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne Trégastel

dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-10 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Côtes-d'Armor, Trégastel Autres Lieu Trégastel Adresse Trégastel Côtes-d'Armor Place Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne Ville Trégastel Trégastel lieuville Place Sainte-Anne Chapelle Sainte-Anne Trégastel Departement Côtes-d'Armor

Trégastel Trégastel Trégastel Côtes-d'Armor https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/tregastel-tregastel/

Les Musicales du Dimanche : Korentin et Yann Le Davay Trégastel 2023-02-12 was last modified: by Les Musicales du Dimanche : Korentin et Yann Le Davay Trégastel Trégastel 12 février 2023 Chapelle Sainte-Anne Place Sainte-Anne Trégastel Côtes-d'Armor Côtes-d’Armor Trégastel Trégastel, Côtes d'Armor

Trégastel Trégastel Côtes-d'Armor