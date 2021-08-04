Pontchâteau Pontchâteau Loire-Atlantique, Pontchateau LES MERCREDIS DU BRIVET : CONCERTS Pontchâteau Pontchâteau Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Pontchâteau Loire-Atlantique Pontchâteau Programme

Mercredi 21 juillet :

• 19h : jeux en bois (gratuit) + marchand de glaces

• 19h : Deep & High

• 20h30 : Gabriel Saglio

Mercredi 28 juillet :

• 19h : jeux en bois (gratuit) + marchand de glaces

• 19h : Two Roots

• 20h30 : Tarmac Rodéo

Mercredi 4 août :

• 19h : marchand de glaces

• 19h : MOX

• 20h30 : La LOMA

https://www.pontchateau.fr/agenda/les-mercredis-du-brivet/ Organisation : Mairie de Pont-Château 02 40 01 63 00 Programme

dernière mise à jour : 2021-07-30 par

