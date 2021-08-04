LES MERCREDIS DU BRIVET : CONCERTS Pontchâteau Pontchâteau
LES MERCREDIS DU BRIVET : CONCERTS Pontchâteau, 4 août 2021, Pontchâteau.
LES MERCREDIS DU BRIVET : CONCERTS 2021-08-04 19:00:00 – 2021-08-04 19:00:00
Pontchâteau Loire-Atlantique Pontchâteau
Programme
Mercredi 21 juillet :
• 19h : jeux en bois (gratuit) + marchand de glaces
• 19h : Deep & High
• 20h30 : Gabriel Saglio
Mercredi 28 juillet :
• 19h : jeux en bois (gratuit) + marchand de glaces
• 19h : Two Roots
• 20h30 : Tarmac Rodéo
Mercredi 4 août :
• 19h : marchand de glaces
• 19h : MOX
• 20h30 : La LOMA
https://www.pontchateau.fr/agenda/les-mercredis-du-brivet/
Organisation : Mairie de Pont-Château 02 40 01 63 00
