AU PLUS PRÈS DE LA NATURE Les Matelles, 24 octobre 2023, Les Matelles.

Les Matelles,Hérault

Découpé en 2 temps, un temps spectacle et animation les enfants pourront faire connaissances avec les certains habitants du sol et des plantes indispensables au bon fonctionnement d’un jardin..

Les Matelles 34270 Hérault Occitanie



Divided into 2 parts, a show and an animation, children can get to know the inhabitants of the soil and the plants that are essential to a well-functioning garden.

Dividido en 2 partes, un espectáculo y una animación, los niños podrán conocer a los habitantes del suelo y las plantas esenciales para el buen funcionamiento de un jardín.

Aufgeteilt in zwei Zeiten, eine Show- und Animationszeit, können die Kinder Bekanntschaft mit bestimmten Bodenbewohnern und Pflanzen machen, die für das gute Funktionieren eines Gartens unerlässlich sind.

