LES MARDIS NUMERIQUES Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Grande-Synthe, mardi 2 avril 2024.

LES MARDIS NUMERIQUES Sensibilisation au pratiques numériques Mardi 2 avril, 10h00 Médiathèque Nelson Mandela Entrée libre
Début : 2024-04-02T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-02T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-02T10:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-02T12:00:00+02:00
Médiathèque Nelson Mandela 12 Place de l’Europe , 59760 Grande-Synthe Grande-Synthe 59760 Nord Hauts-de-France
Ville de Grande-Synthe