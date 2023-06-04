Animation jeune public : atelier jardin sensoriel Les jardins de Canon Mézidon Vallée d'Auge Catégories d’évènement: Calvados

Animation jeune public : atelier jardin sensoriel Les jardins de Canon, 4 juin 2023, Mézidon Vallée d'Auge. Animation jeune public : atelier jardin sensoriel Dimanche 4 juin, 16h00 Les jardins de Canon 8 €, 3€ (5-18 ans), gratuit < 5 ans Dimanche : Atelier Jardin sensoriel (enfants) Les jardins de Canon Château de Canon, Mézidon-Canon, 14270 Mézidon Vallée d’Auge Mézidon Vallée d’Auge 14270 Mézidon-Canon Calvados Normandie 02 31 20 65 17 http://www.chateaudecanon.com [{« type »: « email », « value »: « canon.accueil@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0231206517 »}] Parc et jardins anglo français. Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

